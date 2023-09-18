Care home shortlisted for prestigious award

Brook House is an award-winning purpose-built community, designed to give the people they care for extra support and those living with dementia the highest quality of life through thoughtful design. The home features a hair salon and barbers, cinema, private dining room, library and music room.

In addition, Aria Care have also been shortlisted in 5 other categories including Large Care Home Group of the Year. CEO Caroline Roberts expressed her delight to all the finalists, “This is superb recognition of the passion, commitment and the high standard of care provided to the people in our communities. Truly caring from the heart enables us to continue to strive to be the best version of ourselves and for Aria Care to be the best provider of care in the UK.”