Care home residents receive surprise visit from baby lambs

Nazareth House Care Home located in Northampton is a care facility which claims to place ‘great signifcance on individual independence’, with residents actively encouraged to take an active role in the running and development of the home.

On Wednesday 13th March, the elderly residents welcomed two baby lambs from Mini Meadows Farm near Welford, Northamptonshire. Residents were able to cuddle the lambs and feed them a bottle of milk during the visit.

" At Nazareth House Northampton we aim to offer the very best care and support to our residents and their families based on our core values of which respect and dignity are but two. Seeing the residents interacting with lambs was incredibly heart-warming and I know that each and every one of our residents appreciated the farmers who brought the lambs, for taking the time out of their busy schedule to make the day extra special,” said Kelly Barrow, General Manager at Nazareth Care, Northampton.

Nazareth House resident with a baby lamb