Many residents at Elm Bank care home decided, that for Comic Relief they would test out their cake decorating skills. For some it was a first, whilst for others it was a chance to show off their talent. It was an afternoon of butter cream and sprinkles galore, as creative minds were put to the test. The residents decided that once the decorating was complete, the whole home would enjoy the freshly adorned butter cream and sprinkle topped cakes for tea.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying an activity that they wanted to do, for some it brought back memories of when they baked and decorated cakes and for others it was something new for them to try. To see the engagement on the faces of the residents was heart-warming and the joy of sharing all the creations was amazing”.