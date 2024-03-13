Care home residents blown away with sound of saxophone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We all know the impact music can have on a person’s mental wellbeing, not only can it transport us to a different place, it provides a feeling of warmth. The residents were thrilled to have experienced the sound of the saxophone, played exceptionally by Zechariah Seekins. Residents all burst in to song, their hands and feet just could not remain still, as they listened and all emotions were captured.

Beryl a resident at Elm Bank said “it was wonderful, I used to jive, and listening to this has made me want to jive again, I absolutely love this, he is amazing, thank you so much.”

Amazing sound of the saxophone

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "it was lovely to see the residents engaged, Zechariah played exceptionally, and the beautiful sound could be heard throughout the community”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank on 01536 313520, or email [email protected]

