Care home residents and staff have a fun flippin' Pancake Day

Elm Bank has marked this year’s Pancake Day with a pancake flipping afternoon of fun for both staff and residents and of course, lots of pancakes! Sharntelle, head chef at the home, flipped more than 100 pancakes, serving them up with sweet and savoury fillings for all the eager staff and residents to enjoy.

Sharntelle said: “My secret to the best pancakes is all in the whipping. Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time. I like experimenting with the fillings – the residents’ favourites are good old fashioned lemon and sugar!”

