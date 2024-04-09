Care home residents and staff enjoy delicious brunch club
and live on Freeview channel 276
We all enjoy a good brunch every now and then, for the residents and staff at Elm Bank care home it is a time to be together with some home baked delights. Every week the chefs create an assortment of delicious home baked pastries for the residents to enjoy. It is a time for all to get together and share thoughts and relax with baked pastries and a hot drink.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents and staff enjoying deliciously baked pastries, the wonderful warm smell of pastries is carried throughout the home. It is like home from home, we are one big family, staff and residents spending quality time together and getting to know each other”.