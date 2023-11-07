Care home presents cheque to local charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doddridge Community Centre provides a wide range of facilities and support to the local community and voluntary groups and enterprises.

The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Centre Director, Rachel Bott welcomed Emma Robinson, Activities Lead from Brampton View Care Home for a tour around the centre to find out more about them and meet some of the members who use the facility. Emma presented Rachel and the Doddridge Centre with a cheque and celebrated the grant. The Doddridge Centre also support many other individuals in the local community including those who need coats and clothing with a community wardrobe. A library, tea & breakfast facilities with a warm room away from the cold in winter and facilities for mums & babies to get together. Rachel also shared their plans for Christmas to help ensure children will receive Christmas presents and feel the festive spirit.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doddridge Centre Receive Cheque

Rachel Bott, Centre Director, spoke about how the money will go towards the costs of transport for their members who attend the Senior Weekly Lunch. One member commented that they have to take a bus and move seats several times on the journey due to overcrowding and has to self fund a taxi home as the bus stop doesn’t pick up from the centre again.

Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. The Doddridge Centre helps so many people in the local community and we are glad we can help them with their cause.”