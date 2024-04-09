Care home joins hundreds of others for Barchester's beat the clock quiz

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The inaugural Beat The Clock Quiz, Barchester’s version of Countdown, took place on 26th March 2024 when Brampton View Care Home got super competitive and took on its sister homes from all over the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital was the best at word puzzles, crunching numbers and solving conundrums. It was dictionaries at the ready as the homes battled it out to discover who would prevail.

General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “We’ve got some real quiz fanatics at our home, we are very competitive - our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved, losing is not an option! Everyone was desperate to come up with the longest word!”

