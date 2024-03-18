Care home is looking to have its cake and eat it!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The competition is being run by Barchester Healthcare across its 250 care homes and private hospitals so the home has some stiff competition to beat. Pride is at stake as chefs and residents at each of the homes across the country battle it out. Judging will take place just after Easter and the winning cakes for each of Barchester’s divisions will be announced at the end of April.

Staff and residents at the home put their heads together and donned their aprons to come up with a scrumptious cake that they think encapsulates the themes and flavours of Easter. Brampton View fabulous cake consists of delicious ingredients such as Almond Fruit cake with a marzipan middle. Head Chef, Glen Coombs Easter Simnel cake depicts Christ on the cross and the last supper, it’s also been decorated with 11 Marzipan balls to represent each of the Apostles.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more

Motshodiemang Masedi General Manager at Brampton View said: “We’ve all had such a brilliant time taking part in this competition, it has been such fun. Our staff and residents love to bake so when they heard about the competition, they were all so excited to take part. It has been a real collaborative process - thinking about the ingredients and the design. Not to mention all the delicious different versions we have had to taste over the last few weeks, it really has been no hardship!”

Head Chef Glenn with his cake