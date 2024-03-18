Care home gets Alpaca kisses and cuddles for Comic Relief!

Collingtree Park care home, in Northampton, was full of animal mischief on Friday 15th March when a group of alpacas came to visit the home and add more fun to Comic Relief Day! Residents at Collingtree Park were pleasantly surprised to see their furry friends proudly wearing red bow ties in support of red nose day as they roamed around the gardens.
By Samantha FawcettContributor
Published 18th Mar 2024, 12:10 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 12:21 GMT

General Manager Nikki Allen said: “Our residents love having fun and the gorgeous Alpaca from Easton Way Farm made the day even more special. We knew that having the farm here would be a bit of fun for our residents, it was kisses and cuddles all round our residents fed these beautiful animals. Their therapeutic benefits shone brightly on our residents faces.”

Resident Pam and her visiting son enjoyed taking one for a walk around the garden, and resident Robert got ‘up close and personal’ when one affectionate alpaca gave him a tender kiss on the lips! Resident Margaret said "When I moved here I didn't expect to see Alpacas here too!"

Alpaca Fun and Frolics

