General Manager Nikki Allen said: “Our residents love having fun and the gorgeous Alpaca from Easton Way Farm made the day even more special. We knew that having the farm here would be a bit of fun for our residents, it was kisses and cuddles all round our residents fed these beautiful animals. Their therapeutic benefits shone brightly on our residents faces.”
Resident Pam and her visiting son enjoyed taking one for a walk around the garden, and resident Robert got ‘up close and personal’ when one affectionate alpaca gave him a tender kiss on the lips! Resident Margaret said "When I moved here I didn't expect to see Alpacas here too!"