Care Home Celebrates International Women's Day

Together the home celebrated #InspireInclusion in recognition of International Women's Day. To imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Home Manager, Motshodiemang Masedi said “We’ve all had a wonderful day taking time to think about the very many brilliant women who have had such an impact on our lives, whether that was an historic figure or people in our own family. It was good to share our experiences, take stock and reflect on how much society has changed over the years.” Everyone agreed 'Together we can forge women's equality and step forward to show solidarity and support to all women.' #IWD2024