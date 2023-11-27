Care home and charity unite Towcester with community event

In addition, various local organisations, including The Macular Society Deafconnect, National Association for the Blind, Ability Community Transport, and My Pink Moon, were present to offer valuable assistance and guidance to attendees.

The event had further significance with the presence of Councillor Maggie Clubley, from West Northamptonshire Council . whose presence signified the local council’s commitment to supporting local initiatives, fostering a strong sense of community and support.

Reflecting on the event's success, Rhiannon Crofts, Home Manager at Brook House, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I am delighted with the turnout at our inaugural Coffee, Cake, and Care event. I envision this becoming a regular occurrence, with different organisations joining each time. I aspire for Brook House to be recognised as a local hub for information and support, reinforcing the sense of community in Towcester.”