Collingtree Park care home in Northampton, decided to use the observation of ‘All Souls Day’; a day of prayer and remembrance for the faithful departed observed by certain Christian denominations on 2 November by taking the opportunity to give something back.

During All Souls Day we discussed local issues and the residents chose to fill 'help bags' for the homeless. Assisted by Collingtree Park volunteers; Belinda and Sharon during the homes church service, residents filled individual bags with toiletries and treats.

Resident Pam said "It is so important to think of others, being able to provide these supplies to members of the local community, whatever their circumstances helps us stay connected. We must never forget that we are all in this together, whatever the struggle may be".

Activities Coordinator Skye and Senior Carer Marina visited Northampton town centre to deliver the essential items alongside resident Eileen who said "It was humbling to see how people live, I'm so grateful that you took me to help, I'm shocked that this happens nowadays".