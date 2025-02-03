Card shop owner urges customers to support variety of independent businesses at Northampton garden village

A card shop owner has urged the Northampton community to support the variety of independent businesses at the garden village where she has been located for many years.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seasons Greetings Cardshop, located in cabin eight at Billing Garden Village, was founded by Karen Douglas-Walton almost a decade ago.

The business sells cards, gift bags, tissue paper, foil balloons, banners and badges for all occasions, and Karen has made a success of it with years of experience behind her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seasons Greetings is well-established and has a loyal customer base, after Karen initially set up her venture in St Peter’s Way in the town centre before moving to the Garden Village two years later.

Seasons Greetings Cardshop was founded by Karen Douglas-Walton almost a decade ago.

The last time Karen spoke to the Chronicle & Echo was in March last year, when she temporarily had to move into a different cabin while hers underwent major repairs.

Just 10 days after the discovery of the flooring issue, Karen was thankfully able to move back to her original plot.

Despite this quick fix, 2024 was not plain sailing for Seasons Greetings as the business has “suffered massively” from decreased footfall following the closure of Billing Garden Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people remain under the impression that all the nearby businesses have also closed down, which Karen wants to reiterate is not the case.

The business is located in cabin eight at Billing Garden Village.

Coming off the back of a difficult year which saw a “big drop” in custom, Karen said: “I’m just proud and pleased to still be here. I’m very grateful for my regular customers who still come and support me.”

The business owner shared that a number of her regulars have had no choice but to stop shopping with her, after leaving Billing Aquadrome and moving elsewhere in the country following the number of floods last year.

“Apart from the fact they like my products, my regulars come in for a chat,” said Karen, when asked what people like most about Seasons Greetings. “They like the personal service, and I know their names and stories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen is proud of the constantly-changing stock from her suppliers in Dunstable and Birmingham, and that customers will never get the same card twice.

The business owner believes there are 19 independents in and around Billing Garden Village, and encourages the Northampton community to pay them a visit.

“Don’t listen to all the rumours and come down,” said Karen. “I hope to stay here doing my thing. I want to stay here until I retire, which is at least 10 years, and carry on doing what I love.

“It’s five minutes from home, the hours suit me and it’s a lovely place to work – especially in the summer when everyone has their cabin doors open.”

For more information, visit Seasons Greetings Cardshop’s Facebook page here.