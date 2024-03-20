Cancer and family support charity receives donation from homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

The contribution from the Northampton based homebuilder will help Ailsa’s Aim continue to produce care packages of essentials and personal care that aim to unburden patients and their families.

The charity was established in 2020, at a time where its Co-Founder, Sara Whatley, was having chemotherapy herself. During this time and after the premature birth of her daughter Ailsa, Sara discovered that the NHS couldn’t provide patients certain necessities and vowed to help.

Sara said, “We were delighted to hear that we had been chosen to receive this donation. Funding such as this is crucial for us to be able to carry on the work that we do, we simply could not work without them.

“Sadly, due to the increased cost of living there are so many in need of the bags we offer who may not be able to afford the items inside them. Each bag we put together costs £7.50, so Barratt Homes’ generosity means we can fund 200 bags for local people going through a difficult time.

“We know first-hand how small acts can mean the world when a loved one is in hospital, so we would like to offer Barratt Homes our most sincere thank you, for putting a smile on 200 patients’ faces.”

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Ailsa’s Aim a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“Having a loved one in hospital is a harrowing time for everyone. That is why it is heart-warming to see amazing charities like Ailsa’s Aim supporting people who truly need it.”