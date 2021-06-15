Campaigners unite in Daventry to get fairer rights for Amazon workers

Campaigners will put up a banner.

Unite is calling on Jeff Bezos to sign up to a declaration of neutrality which would guarantee workers the freedom to talk with and form a union.

Unite executive officer, Sharon Graham, said: “Amazon continues to be plagued by reports of poor working conditions and anti-union tactics.

"Unite has written to Jeff Bezos to call on him to make a clear commitment to the UK workforce and sign up to a declaration of neutrality. The declaration would guarantee workers, including workers at Amazon’s Fulfilment Centre in Daventry, the freedom to talk with and form a union without fear. If the company is genuine about creating good jobs in the UK then it should be more than happy to sign the declaration."

David Nieberg, senior PR manger for Amazon, said: "We respect our employees’ right to join, form, or not to join a labour union or other lawful organisation of their own selection, without fear of reprisal, intimidation, or harassment. Across Amazon, including in our fulfilment centres, we place enormous value on having daily conversations with each associate and work to make sure direct engagement with our employees is a strong part of our work culture.