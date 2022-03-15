A vital bus service described as a "lifeline" to the community will continue to run throughout the summer after a massive outcry.

Stagecoach West announced last month that its 200 bus service from Daventry to Banbury would cease on April 2 due to low passenger numbers.

But West Northamptonshure Council and Oxfordshire County Council have stepped in and now jointly made arrangements to fund the service on its current timetable until August 27.

The service will continue to run - for now.

This will give WNC time to carry out a comprehensive review of bus services across West Northamptonshire, in order to determine how best to support public transport across the network in future.

The 200 service runs from about 7am until 6.25pm on weekdays and between 8am and 6.25pm on Saturdays, providing a link between Daventry and Banbury and stopping at a number of villages including Chipping Warden, Byfield, Woodford Halse, Charwelton and Badby.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste on West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We understand the financial pressures on bus operators, particularly during the pandemic when passenger numbers were understandably lower.

“However bus services such as this offer a lifeline to people in our rural communities, so we are pleased to work alongside Oxfordshire County Council in order to step in and offer this support, allowing this important route to continue running during the summer.