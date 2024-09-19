To tackle anti-social behaviour, retail crime, drugs, and serious violence, Northamptonshire Police launched Operation Workforce on August 19, ahead of the official reopening of the Market Square over the weekend of October 19 and 20.

Entering its second four-week phase, the operation was launched in response to concerns from business owners and residents about police visibility and key crime types in Northampton town centre.

Volunteers and partner organisations were invited to participate in a community clean-up effort today between 10am and 1pm, starting from the meeting place at All Saints Church in George Row, as part of the campaign.

Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons said: “It's about effective enforcement and then smarter working and problem solving so that we can make those sustainable changes for the community. So we don't go back to the way we were eight weeks ago when we're finished.

“We've started as early as we have because we want to make those gains early.”

The police have been collaborating with West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton BID (Business Improvement District) during the campaign to address crime in the town centre.

Joint patrols—such as the five police officers in the Market Square area today—have been taking place to identify and address issues and problem locations.

“We were really pleased to be invited to be part of it,” said Inspector Davis-Lyons.

The Market Square reopens to traders on Friday (September 20).

“There's going to be a lot of people that we hope will want to come and enjoy that space. So it was really important to us that we look at what we can do to make sure that that space is somewhere they can come and use it for what it's intended for,” said Inspector Davis-Lyons.

Take a look at some of the pictures from today’s event below.

1 . Operation Workforce A number of graffiti tags were removed from surfaces around the town centre as part of a clean-up event today (September 19). Photo: Catalina Constantin Photo Sales

2 . Operation Workforce A number of graffiti tags were removed from surfaces around the town centre as part of a clean-up event today (September 19). Photo: Catalina Constantin Photo Sales

3 . Operation Workforce A number of graffiti tags were removed from surfaces around the town centre as part of a clean-up event today (September 19). Photo: Catalina Constantin Photo Sales