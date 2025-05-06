Cafe owner admits it is still ‘surreal’ to be open in Northampton as business celebrates one year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Genevieve’s Cafe, a family-run business in Dragonfly Way, Pineham village, hoped to become a vibrant community hub after opening in May last year.
They offer drinks, breakfast, brunch, lunch and cakes, with a soft play area to entertain children and a dog-friendly space.
Genevieve’s has remained as a cafe with entertainment for little ones, as it was important to founder Laura Hughes to attract other members of the community as well as families.
The aim was to create a relaxing, friendly and welcoming space for all, with a focus on customer service.
Talking to the Chronicle & Echo ahead of the business’ first anniversary, Laura said: “It has gone past in a flash and still doesn’t feel real. This was a crazy idea I had a couple of years ago and it hasn’t sunk in that I run a cafe.”
The founder spoke of the “positive and supportive” response that Genevieve’s has received over the past 12 months, as everyone is complimentary of the offering and do not hesitate in telling others about the venue.
Laura believes it is the relaxed atmosphere and variety of dishes on the menu that customers like most – and the fact they cater to both adults and children in equal measure.
The founder’s proudest achievement of the past year is collaborating with and uplifting businesses across Northampton and beyond – particularly providing them space in the cafe’s retail area.
The venue has continued to evolve, as they began only offering sandwiches and now have an extensive menu. They also serve alcohol and hire out the venue for private events.
Laura looks forward to giving back to her customers to mark the year milestone, but says that everyday is a celebration of making her dream a reality.
Her aim is to continue collaborating with more independent businesses, hosting exciting events from the cafe, and giving others the opportunity to enjoy the space as much as she and her team do.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.