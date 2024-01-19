Cafe continues to have ‘positive impact’ on employees with learning disabilities since opening during the pandemic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton cafe has continued to have a “positive impact” on its employees with learning disabilities since it opened during the pandemic.

Ryan’s, a coffee shop in Boothville Green, was established three-and-a-half years ago by a family that also runs a care company.

Both businesses are named in memory of Ryan, founder Laurie Duggan’s nephew. Sadly he only lived until 19 months old due to underlying medical complications.

Jason Harris, the cafe manager, was hired when the business first opened and shared just how much of an impact the venue has had on the community.

With many of the residents in the business’ care homes having learning disabilities, enabling them to get work experience in the cafe alongside Jason seemed a great idea.

“It’s amazing and has a positive impact,” said Jason. “Rather than the residents being at home or doing their usual activities, they come out and it makes them feel part of the team. They’re doing something for others.”

The cafe receives raving reviews from both customers and the residents, who “absolutely love coming to work”.

The cafe attracts a wide variety of customers – spanning elderly individuals from the local area, to students who attend the nearby college.

Ryan’s prides itself on offering fresh food, which is all cooked and made to order.

Jason also shared that many parents pop in during the morning.

The cafe manager says the team is “lucky” to have customers like theirs, and that some people travel from as far as Wootton to visit.

When asked what he believes people like most about Ryan’s, Jason said: “The conversations. We try to act like a community centre.”

The team, made up of care home residents, absolutely love working at Ryan's.

Particularly for the elderly individuals who do not have many other places to visit, the team members take the opportunity to sit and chat with them during quiet periods.

Jason says it is “what they represent” that sets them apart from other coffee shops across the town. With 43 residents on the care homes’ books, working in the cafe broadens their horizons.

The residents are aged between 20 and 60, and they also enjoy helping Jason out in the cafe’s garden during the warmer months.

Ryan’s currently only offer breakfast items like pastries in the morning but, following requests from customers, they are in the process of adding a full English breakfast to the menu. The venue also hopes to be available to purchase from on delivery apps in 2024.