Cafe at the heart of Northampton town centre shares ambitious plans to extend and expand after just a year

The co-founder of a cafe at the heart of Northampton town centre has shared his ambitious plans to extend and expand just a year after opening.

Welly Cafe, located on Wellingborough Road, was opened by business partners Haval Surchi and Sherwan Baystah in April last year.

Having seen great success over the first year – which includes building up their five star reviews – the pair wanted to share their achievements with the community.

Haval and Sherwan have worked in the hospitality industry for eight and seven years respectively, and they decided to join forces to launch their first business.

As Haval’s specialty is front of house and Sherwan’s is the kitchen, they knew they were the right fit and decided to take over premises where previous ventures had not had much luck.

Their aim was to build the best reputation, service and food offering, and have worked “very hard” over the past 12 months to make this a reality.

The menu contains a wide variety of breakfast and lunch options – and it is the customer service, fresh food, reasonable prices, clean cafe and consistent high standards that Haval believes visitors like the most.

When asked what sets Welly Cafe apart from other venues across Northampton, Haval said: “It’s our hospitality and atmosphere. The experience is always better and never worse than the time before.”

Haval explained that Welly Cafe often has queues at weekends and the pair did not anticipate they would be as busy as they have been since last April. With 13 tables inside and five outside, they hope to expand their current premises in the future.

Another hope is to open a second Welly Cafe in another area of Northampton, which they will endeavour to make happen further in the future. It is of utmost importance that the high standards remain at the existing cafe when they make this a reality.

For more information on Welly Cafe, visit the business’ Facebook page here.