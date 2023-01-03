Butterwick confirms opening date for Rushden Lakes store - and it's soon

A popular bakery has confirmed the opening date for its new store at Rushden Lakes.

Butterwick – which already sells sweet treats from four locations around the county – will open its doors at its Garden Square unit on January 7, 2023.

Owned by husband and wife Ryan and Fiona Scarborough, the business has boomed since the launch of its first shop in Corby in 2019.

Butterwick's new Rushden Lakes shop. Credit: Butterwick

Stores in Kettering and Market Harborough followed in 2021, with branches in Wellingborough and Northampton opening this year.

And now the Instagrammable doughnuts, brownies, cookies and cakes, as well as coffees and milkshakes, will be on offer for shoppers at Rushden Lakes.

Announcing the new store earlier this year, Ryan said it was their biggest move yet and that their long-term plan is to have 10 stores by March 2024.