Busy supermarket in Northampton slammed by customers for 'going downhill fast' following changes

A busy supermarket in Northampton has been slammed by customers for going ‘downhill’ fast following changes to its checkout services.

Sainsbury’s has recently changed the checkout area at its huge store in Weedon Road.

According to Sainsbury’s, the number of self-service checkouts remains the same, but they have just been updated to larger versions to accommodate trolleys, as well as baskets.

However, many customers have voiced their frustrations with with the new overall experience.

Sainsbury's in Weedon Road has been criticised by some unhappy customers on social media following changes to its checkouts.

One said: "I don't think they want older people to shop there. They used to have four checkouts, but now they’re right down at the bottom of the store by the toilets. This means people who struggle to walk have to cover the entire length of the shop. It's now full of self-service machines.”

Another added: “The store is simply useless all round, the self checkout bagging area is way too small. I no longer shop there for larger shops because I'm fed up with constantly waiting for an assistant to authorise stuff and having no room to place items.”

More recently, customers were left frustrated on Friday afternoon (November 15) when the smart scan checkout systems were down, creating large queues.

One said: “I was in the self service queue and I took a photo of it to send to my husband. The security guard came into the scan area and said very loudly to me have I video'd the queue. I said I have taken photo to send to my husband. He said you are not allowed. I was so embarrassed, ladies in the queue said it's like the Gestapo.”

Another added: “This Sainsbury's has gone so far downhill. Often poorly stocked; surly, uninterested staff; and now the reduction in staffed tills. It's almost like they're deliberately running themselves down to the point they close.

Another wrote: “Sainsbury's you are doing yourself no favours. People will eventually vote with their feet. Sainsburys hierarchy start looking after your customers.”

Responding, a Sainsbury's spokeswoman said: "We regularly review the services available in our stores to make sure we offer the most convenient experience to our customers. We have updated some of the self-service checkouts to accommodate trolleys at our Weedon Road superstore to meet customer demand for this service. We continue to offer a range of ways to pay including through self-service, served checkouts or Smartshop and our colleagues are on hand to help anyone who would like support."