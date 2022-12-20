Busy bank in Northampton town centre reopens following 'exciting' and 'modern' refurbishment

A busy bank in Northampton town centre has reopened following an “exciting” and “modern” refurbishment.

HSBC in Abington Street has been boarded up since the start of October as the bank underwent a facelift to make it more “modern” and “practical”.

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo in October, Kim Ruddlesdin, HSBC UK’s local director, said: “This is an exciting time as we invest in the branch and in Northampton. The changes that we are making to our Abington Street branch will mean customers have a much more modern and better designed branch, with space for customer events like seminars to protect against fraud and scams.

Here's what the new HSBC in Abington Street looks like following the refurbishment

"It will also provide a better and more comfortable place for our branch colleagues to work, which is extremely important to us.”

The bank officially reopened on Monday (December 19).

A HSBC spokesman said: "It is a really exciting time as we invest in the branch, modernising the layout to be more practical for customers. The branch was previously set across two floors, which wasn’t really practical as a customer experience.

"We will now be on one floor with access to a counter, self-service machines, we will see the installation of our new ‘discovery desk’ as well as interview rooms and other areas where customers can engage with us."

Earlier this year, HSBC announced plans to shut two of its six Northamptonshire branches before the end of 2022.

The global banking giant closed its doors in Wellingborough on August 23 and in Daventry on September 13.

