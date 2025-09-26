A busy bank in Northampton town centre has closed for a refurbishment – here’s when it reopens.

The Barclays branch in Abington Street in Northampton has temporarily closed for a major refit.

The branch opened in April 2022, in the former Waterstones shop, replacing the bank’s Drapery branch, which closed in April 2022 after decades serving the community.

Three and a half years later the site has closed for “a smarter new look” and to install “latest technology”.

The branch shut is set to reopen on Monday November 3.

A Barclays spokesperson said: "We're updating this branch with a smart new look and latest technology that'll help improve the service and make your banking easier."

While the branch is closed, customers can carry out basic banking at the nearby Post Office on St Giles’ Street. The nearest open Barclays branch is at 267 Wellingborough Road.

The bottom of Abington Street area has seen several other recent closures. Next door to Barclays, Bodycare has shut for good after going into administration, while JD Sports opposite has moved into the Grosvenor Centre. The former Tesco Metro store has been vacant since 2021 after downsizing, and the former Caffè Nero is also still empty after closing in 2020 following 15 years in business. Further up the street, a large gap has been left by H&M, which also relocated to the Grosvenor Centre.

The bottom stretch of Abington Street was only recently reopened following a £5 million refurbishment.