A busy Aldi supermarket in Northampton has been given a new look and is set to reopen soon.

Aldi in Wellingborough Road, Weston Favell has had a refurbishment as part of the firm’s national £600 million investment.

The firm says the new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved ‘food to go’ section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

What the newly revamped Northampton Aldi is expected to look like.

The shop has been shut since June 9, but will reopen on Thursday (June 22) at 8am.

Aldi Store Manager Danielle Gower said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

"We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

Aldi also says the format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

Shoppers will be able to visit the Weston Favell store once again from Thursday (June 22).

Weston Favell customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find Specialbuys, which are available every Thursday and Sunday. During re-opening week, the store will be offering a range of Lacura beauty products, including Ladies’ perfumes for £5.99, a satin heatless curling set for £4.99, and satin or towelling beauty pillowcases for £4.99 each.

The store, standing at 990 sqm with 56 parking spaces, will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays. The store currently employes 39 people.