Businesswoman nominated for Animal Star Award as “Dog Trainer of the Year 2024”
After marrying her military husband in 2016 she joined him overseas. At that point Katrina started her adventure in the animal care sector in Cyprus. Here she volunteered at British Forces Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC). Her involvement in animal welfare led her to dedicate her life to working with animals. When her family relocated to California she worked with Santa Barbara Humane Society for 2 years. This experience giving her the confidence to set up her own dog training business upon returning to the UK.
Open for business in March 2023, Katrina's Happy Dogs in Northamptonshire, teaches owners how to improve their dogs’ behaviour by building and increasing the bond between them and their dog. Describing the work, she does with each of her clients as an “Adventure” she focuses on positivity and fun. As well as puppy socialisation evenings, Katrina offers 6-week group training as well as personalised 1-1 training adventures.
Whilst building her new business, Katrina regularly donates time supporting Redhead Rescue Animal Sanctuary. She provides training for the fosterers and dogs in the charitable organisation’s care. “I love being able to give back to my local community and helping dogs that have come from a variety of backgrounds to be happy and comfortable in their lives going forward.”
Katrina was shocked to be informed she is a finalist “To be nominated for this award is incredible. I was lost for words. I never thought I would get to be a finalist at such an early stage in my business.”
The awards were founded by Mary Burgess in 2016 and set up to "give recognition to humans and animals alike for the extraordinary things they do for one another." Winners for the northern region will be announced in November 2024.