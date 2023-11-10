Businesses to be given the roadmap to Net-Zero

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The webinar, Navigating the Road to Net Zero – The Why’s & How’s has been organised as part of the Towards a Net-Zero West Northants project (TANZ West Northants).

TANZ West Northants was launched last month by University of Northampton (UON) and West Northants Council (WNC) with funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Dr Ebenezer Laryea, is UON’s Associate Professor of Sustainable Development Law and project lead for TANZ. He said over 30 organisations had signed up since the launch and they were aiming for 100 over the two-year lifespan of the initiative.

He said: “It’s about growth, growth in your business and growth in your commercial operations.

“Reducing carbon emissions and attaining Net Zero means businesses and charities can benefit from significant cost savings from things like the reduction in their energy consumption.

“An open-source Carbon Calculator being developed by the project team is part of the first phase of the project. It will be tailored to the needs of local businesses and charities so they can accurately calculate their emissions and identify areas where they need to make changes to realise the environmental and financial benefits of sustainability.

“The future of commerce will belong to those who can capture and harness the power of the green revolution.”

TANZ West Northants is being delivered by the Sustainability Local Innovation and Partnership Agenda Hub (SLIPAH) at UON, working in partnership with WNC and will see a range of free resources, research, and expert advice opened to charities and businesses of all sizes.

The webinar takes place between 1pm and 2pm, Tuesday, 14 of November and will be moderated by Max MacGillivray of Beanstalk Global which supports, educates and promotes the international fresh food sector.