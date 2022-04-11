Businesses support Northampton’s appeal as 10 truck loads of donations already sent to Ukraine

Funding, food, medical supplies and baby clothes are just a few of the items businesses are donating to the ‘Northampton Supports Ukraine’ appeal.

The appeal, to support people in Ukraine and refugees in Poland, is being led by Goodwill Solutions, and supported by Brackmills Business Improvement District (BID), West Northamptonshire Council and other local organisations.

Ten truck loads of donations have already been sent to the war-torn country, despite each trip costing two thousand euros.

Sara Homer and John Sherriff.

Sara Homer, CEO of Brackmills BID, launched the estate’s support for the appeal this week.

She said: “This is a humanitarian project that we all need to get behind and support

“Ten trucks have already taken equipment, food, and other essentials over to Poland and into areas of Ukraine.

“We need to do more. It is a 31-hour journey from here to the front line and each truck costs two thousand euros.”

John Sherriff, group development director of Goodwill Solutions added: “As well as financial donations we are appealing for first aid kits and medical supplies, clothing, tinned food, and lots of baby products which we are particularly short on.

“Families with young babies are arriving in Poland without clothes, food and even shoes so please donate if you can.”

To donate products visit Goodwill Solutions, in Deer Park Road, Moulton Park between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday. Call 01604 422464 on arrival.