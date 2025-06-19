Businesses invited to find out more about new grants available

Businesses are being encouraged to find out more about West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) new Driving Innovation grants launching in the coming weeks.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WNC has allocated £340,000 of UK Shared Prosperity Fund monies for the grants to help local enterprises to innovate and grow.

The grants will officially launch on Wednesday, 25 June, at the University of Northampton’s event on their Innovation Ecosystem Study, with information on how local businesses can benefit from this funded support. People can find out more about this event and secure tickets on Eventbrite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those unable to attend the event, more information on the new funding and support available will be published on the Council’s website on the same day.

WNC HQ

The Driving Innovation Grant supports Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) located in West Northamptonshire to unlock their innovation potential. This grant provides both capital and revenue funding to drive growth, address global challenges and maintain competitiveness.

Maximum grant intervention is up to 50% of eligible costs. Grants can be from a minimum of £1,000 up to a maximum of £25,000. Businesses may apply for just capital or revenue grants or grants that are split between revenue and capital projects. However, 50% of the total grant fund must be allocated to capital expenditure and therefore, capital projects will be prioritised.

Applications will need to show how the project aligns with the 4 priorities of the Business Theme in the West Northants Economic Growth Strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr James Petter, Deputy Leader & Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture & Tourism says “It is great news that we’re able to launch these driving innovation grants to support our businesses to innovate, to grow and to thrive in West Northamptonshire. We are dedicated to establishing an ecosystem of support to increase productivity, skills, and business survival.

“We recognise that local enterprises are the lifeblood of the economy; our ambitious Economic Growth Strategy focuses on harnessing the existing strengths of the area and enhancing capabilities and competitiveness to benefit UK plc. These grants build on a robust offer of business support including the Northamptonshire Business & Intellectual Property Centre, the Vulcan Works, the South Midlands Growth Hub’s extensive offer and more. I would encourage all local businesses to attend the Innovation Ecosystem Launch on 25 June or find out more on our website.”

Helen Miller, Head of Knowledge Exchange Partnerships at the University of Northampton says: “Northamptonshire boasts a rich tapestry of industries, from high-performance technology and advanced manufacturing to logistics and creative sectors. West Northamptonshire is home to some of the most dynamic and forward-thinking businesses in the UK, and their success stories highlight the transformative power of innovation. However, while we excel in fostering start-ups, we must address the challenges of scaling these businesses to ensure long-term growth and stability.

“During 2023/24 the University of Northampton (UON) supported over 5,000 jobs in Northamptonshire and contributed £7million GVA to the economy part of which is attributable to the collaboration with businesses by sharing the research and expertise at UON through Knowledge Transfer, work placements, and other services for business. The University remains committed to supporting economic growth and supporting innovation within our industrial base that is why we commissioned this report into the local ecosystem. We recognise how we need to work with all partner organisations to support businesses to take up these opportunities. As we look to the future, a commitment to innovation will be pivotal in overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities. By prioritising innovation, we can build a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous economy that benefits all residents and businesses in Northamptonshire”