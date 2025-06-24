Businesses encouraged to get involved ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Local businesses are invited to an event at Northampton Saints to hear opportunities to get involved ahead of the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup (WRWC) 2025 taking place in Northampton later this year.

The event, hosted by the Discover Northamptonshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) in collaboration with the Northamptonshire Tourism Business Network will take place on Tuesday 1 July, between 9.30am and 11am. With an agenda full of networking and insight into the plans for the WRWC, attendees will hear exclusive insights into the tournament’s vision and reach.

Attendees will also receive an overview of the local Women’s Rugby World Cup from West Northamptonshire Council, including the much-anticipated Fan Zones, being held in Northampton Market Square with themed days including ‘Family Vibes’ and ‘Art, Music, and Culture’. Businesses will also receive marketing guidance and opportunities to align their offerings with the tournament to get involved in the exciting event.

Cllr James Petter, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “Hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup is a fantastic opportunity for Northamptonshire. We’re proud to be hosting part of this global celebration of women’s sport, and we’re committed to ensuring our local businesses and communities benefit from every moment.”

WNC HQ

Kate Dent, from the Northamptonshire Tourism Business Network, said: “The Women’s Rugby World Cup presents a fantastic opportunity for Northamptonshire’s visitor economy. With global attention on our county, it’s our time to shine - to showcase our outstanding attractions, warm hospitality, and rich cultural, sporting, and built heritage. This event is about supporting local businesses to make the most of the moment - attracting visitors, celebrating what sets us apart, and generating lasting impact.”

Sarah Massey, Managing Director for the tournament said: “Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will be a catalyst for economic and social impact in host cities and towns across England, and Northamptonshire is no exception. The tournament presents a valuable opportunity for local businesses to benefit through increased activity and engagement, as the region plays its part in delivering a world-class sporting event with fans coming from far and wide to visit the town. As we look ahead to an exciting summer of women’s sport, we have no doubt the teams visiting Northampton will receive a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the local community.”

The morning will also offer prime networking opportunities, allowing local entrepreneurs, hospitality providers, and retailers to connect ahead of the tournament.

With the countdown to the Women’s Rugby World Cup well underway, Northamptonshire is gearing up to showcase its vibrant business community and welcome visitors from all over the world.

For more information on the event and to book your place, head to: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/investinwestnorthants/t-jzojnyk