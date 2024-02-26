Business owners urged to ‘have a bit of fun’ by Apprentice star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nick Hewer, a trusted sidekick who oversaw the performance of dozens of aspiring entrepreneurs on the hit BBC show, gave an insight into his life in business during a networking session held at Vulcan Works by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID).

The experienced PR supremo was the guest speaker at the fully booked BID Business Networking event on Thursday, February 22.

During the talk, he revealed how he had worked with Lord Sugar as a PR consultant to his Amstrad empire and had enjoyed a long-standing relationship with other global clients including Securicor.

Mark Mullen and Nick Hewer at the Northampton BID Business Networking event held at Vulcan Works

He said: “My career was mainly about having a bit of fun really, I was never in it for the money, that was Alan’s thing – he loved to make money. Perhaps I wish I had been a bit more commercial but I just wanted to make sure my team were well paid and enjoyed what they were doing. That was enough for me.”

Mr Hewer, who lives in Preston Deanery, treated the crowd to several well-received anecdotes from his time on The Apprentice, admitting that not every contestant could be classed as ‘Britain’s brightest business brains’.

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “As the voice of town centre businesses, we wanted to provide a platform to allow businesses to get together, meet each other and establish closer working relationships that will ultimately benefit the whole town.

“Hearing direct from Nick, who has spent decades working with some of the country’s biggest brands, was inspiring and gives all those in attendance an opportunity to think more about their own business.”

Dozens of business owners attended the session, which ended with many posing for selfies with the former Countdown host.

Commenting on social media after the event, James Tarry, vice chair of Cheyne Walk Club, said:

“A very impressive start to the BID’s project to get the local businesses to get to know each other and what they do.”

Charity fundraiser Lorraine Lewis said: “Great event and always good to connect and catch up with so many local people.”

Dean Jones, from the Northamptonshire Community Foundation, added: “A great venue and the talk from Nick was very entertaining, inspiring and engaging. Having experienced his support on previous occasions, I'm always taken by his generosity of spirit and time.”