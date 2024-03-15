Business owner urges support as she moves to temporary cabin while hers undergoes major repairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a card shop has urged customers to continue supporting her venture, as she has temporarily moved into a different cabin while hers undergoes major repairs – estimated to take more than a month.

Seasons Greetings Cardshop, usually located in cabin eight at Billing Garden Village, was founded by Karen Douglas-Walton nine years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business sells cards, gift bags, tissue paper, foil balloons, banners and badges for all occasions, and Karen has made a success of it with many years of experience behind her.

The owner of Seasons Greetings Cardshop, Karen Douglas-Walton, took to social media to share her “day from hell” when the Billing Garden Village maintenance team came to inspect a problem with her cabin flooring.

Karen took to social media on Monday (March 11) to share her “day from hell” as the Garden Village maintenance team came to inspect a problem with her cabin flooring.

She described it as “spongy, damp and smelly” and the fact a big hole has deteriorated since the start of this year.

Seasons Greetings was on the list to be sorted by the maintenance team, who came to lift the flooring on Karen’s day off to see what was going on beneath it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same day, Karen’s cabin was “condemned” as the whole floor needed to be replaced and she said: “The maintenance team have been amazing and they’ve given me a unit in the Glennons Yard part of the Garden Village, so I can still trade while my cabin is being dried out and work completed.”

Karen began operating from her temporary cabin, in the Glennons Yard part of the Garden Village, on Wednesday (March 13).

The owner described the “backbreaking two days and two sleepless nights” that it took to get her temporary cabin to look like a shop, and she began operating from there on Wednesday (March 13).

Karen said: “I’m just asking you all to please still support me and bear with me while my cabin is mended. They have said it will probably be at least a month. Thank you for your understanding and hopefully your continuous custom and support.”

Seasons Greetings Cardshop is well-established and has a loyal customer base, after Karen set up her venture in St Peter’s Way in the town centre almost a decade ago – before moving to the Garden Village two years later.

She hopes everyone will continue to show their support during this uncertain time, before she moves back into cabin eight.