Business owner says ‘heartwarming’ support has lifted team up following two burglaries in seven weeks

A business owner says “heartwarming” support from the Northampton community has “lifted them out of a dark place” following two burglaries in seven weeks earlier this year.

St Giles Cheese was launched by Steve and Caroline Ward back in 2010 following a holiday to France, where they enjoyed all the products they are now accustomed to selling to the community.

The family-run deli and cheese shop proudly celebrated 14 years of success at the heart of the town centre in St Giles’ Street at the end of 2024.

Sadly, at the start of March, St Giles Cheese was left around £3,000 out of pocket after burglars caused damage and stole stock and cash.

A similar incident took place in mid-April and a further £1,000 of damage was caused to the independent business at the heart of the town centre.

When asked how things have been since he last spoke to the Chronicle & Echo in April, Steve said: “It’s been good. We’ve been playing catch up and we’ve had good support from customers.

“It’s always a heartwarming thing when people come in and mention it. They say they are sorry to hear it’s happened. Seeing people’s faces does lift you out of a dark place.”

St Giles Cheese saw an initial “burst” of custom following the incidents but there is still a way to go until normality is restored – particularly as it is coming out of their own pocket.

Steve says he is “always optimistic” about the future, even though summer is a challenging time for the business as it is typically quieter.

It is during this time that the team shifts their focus on other things they sell, such as ice cream and cold drinks, to keep them ticking along until their busiest time of year.

Steve and Caroline searched long and hard to find “the best ice cream in the UK” and they landed on products made with real cream from a firm in Norwich.

Though this is their main focus during the summer, the cheeses remain fully stocked and fresher options, including softer white rind and goats cheeses, take centre stage.

Their local Northampton blue cheese continues to be a popular choice, as well as the soft and creamy Isle of Wight blue which is a new addition over the past few months.

“We’re now starting to think about Christmas,” said Steve. “We’re planning, ordering and getting everything ready for our boom time of year.”

For more information on St Giles Cheese, visit the business’ Facebook page here.