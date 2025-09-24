Business owner proud that ‘Pyjama Yoga Club’ is making daily practice accessible to busy women

A business owner from Northampton is proud that her ‘Pyjama Yoga Club’ is making daily practice accessible to busy women all over the country.

Jess Claringbold, from Rothersthorpe, is the owner of three businesses – Time Seekers, Pyjama Yoga Club and she also works as an independent travel agent.

Joined by friend of more than 20 years Jennifer Thomson, the aim of wellbeing business Time Seekers is to help busy women find and prioritise time for themselves.

From simple daily practices that take minutes, to events and retreats across the UK and abroad, Time Seekers has been on a mission to help females figure out what brings them joy since November 2022.

The team has an app in which members can access a library of yoga, meditation and breathwork, to give them the opportunity to try lots of different things. This is now available to download from app stores.

Time Seekers has a strong link with Pyjama Yoga Club – an online business in which members meet weekdays for half an hour from 6.30am to practice together.

Jess describes it as a lovely community of women and a great way to fit self-care into busy lives, which has had a positive impact on members since its launch in May 2023.

Access to Pyjama Yoga Club is available on the Time Seekers app, and members get to utilise the amazing wellbeing library curated by Jess’ other business. The two ventures share the same app and website to make it a seamless experience.

“I run both businesses but they are separate,” Jess told the Chronicle & Echo. “The Time Seekers app has just gone live on app stores, and I wanted people to be able to access the Pyjama Yoga Club classes if they miss them live.

“I record them and put them on the app. People can subscribe just to Time Seekers for the wellbeing library, or to Pyjama Yoga Club to get access to everything on the app for £25 per month – including live classes and catch-ups.”

When asked why May 2023 was the right time to launch Pyjama Yoga Club, Jess explained that she noticed women were not finding the time to come to in-person classes.

“Online yoga is great for people who can’t find time or commit,” she said. “Women can join online without having to go anywhere and build a community.”

Talking about her aim for the business, Jess continued: “It is making yoga accessible and affordable for women and creating a sense of community.

“I was keen to establish a group of women who come really regularly so they can get to know everyone. People all over the country join live in the morning and some have gone on to meet in-person.”

The women appreciate that Jess shows up for them every weekday morning on the mat, and they feel a sense of responsibility to show their own commitment to the community.

“They can take it with them on their travels,” said Jess. “I’ve done classes live in Bali and with the Sydney Opera House in the background.

“Half an hour in the morning is the right amount of time. You can set your intention for the day with a positive mindset.”

Looking to the future of Pyjama Yoga Club, Jess is hopeful that the online business will continue to grow – and she would love to target people who have never done yoga before.

She said: “I want people to see what yoga is all about. I encourage you to listen to your body and do what feels right. It’s a lot more than the movement and stretches.”

Jess wants to reiterate how easy it is to access both Time Seekers and Pyjama Yoga Club by downloading the app.

Newbies can make the most of a seven-day free trial and Jess says she is always available to offer her support to members, as she is passionate about maintaining a personal touch as the founder.

For more information on Time Seekers and Pyjama Yoga Club, visit the website for the two businesses here.