Business owner offering princess parties proud to move into prominent town centre location

A business owner offering princess parties across Northampton is proud to soon be opening in a prominent town centre location as she approaches 11 years open.

Kelly’s Princess Parties has been bringing magical moments to the town for more than a decade, having first launched in June 2014.

Kelly Mcneil-Brawn wanted a new project to focus on after she finished planning her wedding and although she worked with children in previous jobs, this was a completely different venture.

The business prides itself on offering high quality characters for birthday parties and events, with different packages including activities, games, singing and dancing. They also run regular toddler sessions.

The two-hour princess party package, in which the team runs the whole experience, is a popular choice as family members can relax and enjoy themselves.

Kelly is most proud to have built the company to where it is today, as this adventure started as a hobby alongside working a full-time job – which she has now cut down to part-time hours.

The business is currently undergoing its most exciting development yet, as Kelly’s Princess Parties is soon opening its own space inside SooYoga in Sol Central.

A launch party is being hosted on June 8 and the Northampton community is invited to see how much Kelly has grown in her nearly 11 years in business in the town.

“I was looking for somewhere to host my own parties,” said Kelly, who explained that former Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff approached her about the unused creche space at Soo Yoga.

What started as Kelly taking over the creche space soon expanded to having her own room, which is in the process of being decorated in a fairytale princess theme for parties.

Kelly’s toddler sessions, which will be called ‘Magic Mondays’ moving forward, will be held in the creche at SooYoga from June.

Kelly explained that the collaboration “snowballed” quickly, with conversations having begun just a month before Kelly’s Princess Parties was set to launch at SooYoga.

“This gives us something else to offer and means families don’t need to find the venue or decorate,” said Kelly. “It’s already there for them and they can book us to do everything.

“Kristina has been really lovely and supportive. It’s made me feel wanted and valued, and I know we can help each other out.”

Kelly looks forward to the upcoming launch event as this will give the community the opportunity to enjoy themselves and see what is on offer at Kelly’s Princess Parties’ new space.

For more information on Kelly’s Princess Parties, visit the business’ website here.