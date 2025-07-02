Business owner offering ‘home away from home’ for dogs remains ‘very busy’ ahead of move

A business owner offering a “home away from home” environment for dogs remains “very busy” ahead of its move to a larger premises later this year.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Little Pooch House, which provides a small to medium dog boarding, walking and sitting service in Abington Vale, was launched by Nichole Clark in November 2023.

Having adopted a dog five years ago and looking after other people’s pets while she continued to work for a nursery, it was a natural progression for Nichole to get her licence and start a business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dogs in Nichole’s care go to an enclosed field for a runaround twice a week, as well as getting a fuss and enjoying sausages at a dog-friendly cafe each week. She also takes them on plenty of walks and plays games from the comfort of her home.

The Little Pooch House, which provides a small to medium dog boarding, walking and sitting service in Abington Vale, was launched by Nichole Clark in November 2023.

Having last spoken to the Chronicle & Echo when the business celebrated a year open at the end of 2024, Nichole now said: “We’re very busy and have bookings everyday.”

Cockapoos and spaniels are among the most common breeds being booked in at the moment, and many people have discovered the business through social media and recommendations.

Customers often praise that Nichole takes the dogs out to a variety of locations and goes the extra mile to celebrate the dog’s birthdays. “We spoil them and treat them as our own,” said Nichole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One dog owner and customer said: “When we leave her with you we have no anxiety or fear. There's no one else we'd feel comfortable having her as you treat her like a member of your own family.”

Having adopted a dog five years ago and looking after other people’s pets while she continued to work for a nursery, it was a natural progression for Nichole to get her licence and start a business.

Nichole says the business’ “consistency” is her proudest achievement of 2025 so far, as well as having purchased a branded van back in February – which contains dog crates and makes it easier for the founder to travel around.

When asked why the Northampton community should continue to support an independent business like hers, Nichole said: “You get quality and without support, we wouldn’t be here to offer a quality service.”

Nichole shared that The Little Pooch House is moving to a larger premises in August, meaning they will be able to take on more dogs moving forward. This is nearly finalised and will remain close by to the current location.

For more information on The Little Pooch House, visit the business’ Facebook page here.