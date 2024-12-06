Business owner offering ‘home away from home’ for dogs celebrates one year of success in Northampton

A business owner, who is proud to offer a “home away from home” for the dogs of Northampton, recently celebrated one year of success in the town.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Little Pooch House, which provides a small to medium dog boarding, walking and sitting service in Abington Vale, was launched by Nichole Clark in November last year.

Having adopted a dog five years ago and looking after other people’s pets while she continued to work for a nursery, it was a natural progression for Nichole to get her license and start a business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dogs in Nichole’s care go to an enclosed field for a run around twice a week, as well as getting a fuss and enjoying sausages at a dog-friendly cafe each week. She also takes them on plenty of walks and plays games from the comfort of her home.

The Little Pooch House, which provides a small to medium dog boarding, walking and sitting service in Abington Vale, was launched by Nichole Clark in November last year.

When asked how it feels to have celebrated her business’ first birthday, Nichole told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s incredible and I’m very proud. It’s always scary starting something new but I’ve had fantastic support from customers. They’re always happy to refer me to friends and family.”

With around 25 people and 18 dogs who all came together to mark the milestone, Nichole says it was lovely that the owners could meet as they are regularly updated about the friendships their dogs have built with each other.

“They can see I really care about the dogs,” said Nichole, when asked what clients like most about The Little Pooch House. “Some dogs come from different settings and the owners can’t believe they are so excited to see me. I have a natural affinity with them and keep the owners in the loop with updates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is these strong relationships that Nichole is most proud of since setting up her business, as she is in constant communication with the owners – especially if something is not right with their pet.

Around 25 people and 18 dogs all came together to mark the business' milestone.

Nichole’s “pipe dream” is to extend her home so she can take on more dogs and she said: “I don’t want it to get too big that it isn’t personal anymore. I still want the home setting and maybe to take on a team member.”

For more information on The Little Pooch House, visit the business’ Facebook page here.