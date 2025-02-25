Business owner most proud to put smiles on children’s faces with princess parties across Northampton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kelly’s Princess Parties has been bringing magical moments to the town for more than a decade, and the founder hopes to continue expanding to the wider county.
Kelly Mcneil-Brawn first launched her business in June 2014 as she wanted a new project to focus on after she finished planning her wedding a month earlier.
Though she worked with children in previous jobs, this was a completely different venture for Kelly and she wanted to try something new.
The business prides itself on its high quality characters for birthday parties and events, with different packages including activities, games, singing and dancing. They also run twice-monthly toddler Tuesday sessions at Delapre Abbey.
Kelly is most proud to have built the company to where it is today, as this adventure started as a hobby alongside working a full-time job – which she has now cut down to part-time hours.
“I’m really proud of where it’s come,” Kelly told the Chronicle & Echo. “We get loads of compliments that we look amazing and like the real thing.”
The two-hour package, in which the team runs the whole party, is a popular choice as family members can relax and enjoy themselves.
Kelly is also praised for her communication with customers, which has resulted in many repeat bookings and recommendations to family members and friends.
When asked her favourite thing about owning a business like hers, Kelly said: “The magic of it and escaping the real world. We give magical experiences to children, their friends and family.”
The business owner says that seeing the children's faces light up when they first meet the princesses is something that has not grown old over the past 11 years.
“Last year was a year of growth for us,” said Kelly. “We expanded our team and hosted more parties, and we hope to continue expanding this year.”
As well as introducing a few new characters and upgrading their current ones, Kelly would one day love to open her own venue for Kelly’s Princess Parties.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.