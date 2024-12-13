Business owner criticises Evri for 'causing traffic chaos' on Northampton industrial estate – warning 'lives are at risk'

A business owner on a busy Northampton industrial estate has criticised national courier service Evri for “causing traffic chaos” in the area, warning that “lives are at risk”.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton business owner has voiced his frustration over the ongoing parking and safety issues at the Crow Lane Industrial Estate, blaming the lack of action from local authorities and enforcement officers.

Ben Fountain, Managing Director of a company on the estate, said the problems – mainly caused by staff working for the national courier service Evri, also based on the estate – have been affecting businesses, traffic, and safety for nearly two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Fountain said: “We are astounded by the lack of action and enforcement over driving activity and parking in this area in the midweek mornings between the hours of 8am – 11am, mainly due to the staff working for the Evri, who frankly just don’t care."

Ben Fountain, Managing Director of a company on the Crow Lane Industrial Estate, has slammed Evri for causing traffic chaos and safety concerns in the area

He added: “It’s been going on for nearly two years, and due to the inaction of the local authorities and enforcement officers, despite weekly emails and calls made, we have sought legal advice with the potential talk of us having to take the local authorities to court.”

He says the situation is getting worse, with daily tailbacks from Hartburn Close and Jackdaw Close to Ravens Way, sometimes even affecting traffic on the A45.

He said: “People and young families can’t use the pavement due to cars being illegally parked. Mums with pushchairs, older people collecting parcels from the post office — there will be someone badly injured or worse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also highlighted the impact on local businesses, saying: “The post office mail is delayed daily as their vehicles can’t get out of their depot. No emergency vehicles can get through in an emergency due to gridlock — lives are at risk.”

He added that new double yellow lines were promised 24 months ago but have still not materialised. He said: “We’ve asked for updates, and the council doesn’t even bother to answer most of the time. There’s constant rebuffs of silence from the council.

"Officers giving out tickets will do the trick as long as they keep coming down, they will create revenue in fines to cover their time (well deserved as well).”

Responding, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said: “We are working with Highways Partner Kier Transportation to introduce ‘no waiting at any time’ parking restrictions on Hartburn Close and Jackdaw Close on the Crow Lane Industrial Estate in Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An exact date for this to go live is yet to be determined as this needs to go through the necessary legal requirements and public consultation ahead of the design and programming of the works.”

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We have been working with the local business owners in this area for some time and have provided them with police-approved ‘no waiting’ cones whilst they are being considered for the introduction of double yellow lines.

“We have also provided all of them with information about Op Snap so that they can report any offences and the local policing team have visited the location on a number of occasions to provide advice and guidance to drivers,” they added. “Until marked parking restrictions are imposed, we would encourage any affected business owners to submit any video footage of obstruction offences to us via Op Snap.”

Evri also responded to the concerns, stating: “We take road safety within our communities very seriously. We have implemented several measures, including introducing a car park attendant to manage the flow of vehicles, time slots for couriers to prevent congestion, and reminded couriers about the importance of parking considerately.”