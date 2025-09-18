Business owner at rural Northants shopping destination promises there is ‘no one doing it like us’

A successful business owner at a rural Northamptonshire shopping destination promises there is “no one doing it like us”.

The Rural Shopping Yard at Castle Ashby, described as a “jewel in the crown”, has continued to acquire new additions since the pandemic and has become a county attraction.

Two of the businesses, Chalk at Castle Ashby and Limeblue Gift Boutique, are run by Eloise Davis. She first bought and reopened Limeblue in June 2022, and took it from a traditional gift shop to a high-end boutique.

Chalk was run within Limeblue and as it proved so successful, Eloise then took over the biggest shop at the yard site to open Chalk as a store of its own in March 2023.

Limeblue is known for its silver jewellery collection, Scandi ceramics, home fragrances, independently-made cards, and being the place to go for a good quality gift and something unusual.

Whereas, Chalk is a lifestyle store selling ladies clothing, homeware, home fragrances and a collection for dogs.

“The shopping yard is a really beautiful location in the Northamptonshire countryside, with stunning surrounding walks,” Eloise previously said.

“You can buy beautiful food, have lunch, and mooch in some lovely shops. It’s a lovely shopping experience, with shopkeepers who really care and invest massively in customers.”

Having embarked on her business journey more than three years ago – and spending that time firmly on the shop floor making a success of the two ventures – Eloise will soon shift her focus to social media and website performance.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo, Eloise was asked to summarise how 2025 has been for Chalk and Limeblue throughout 2025.

“We’ve had a good year and we’re in growth mode,” said Eloise. “Retail is tough and I am seeing growth, which is fantastic. It’s been a positive year.

“We’ve grown our customer base, we’re more established and we’re achieving success – and that’s a lot to do with my really wonderful team.

“I employed a new team this year. They all had retail experience, are customer-focused and are very aligned with my brand values. The customer experience has been fantastic.”

Eloise and Tracie proudly run Chalk at Castle Ashby together, which opened as its own store in March 2023.

To meet the demand from customers, Chalk will soon introduce ranges for men and children and Eloise looks forward to the pending addition.

It was a rocky start to the year for The Rural Shopping Yard at Castle Ashby as customers assumed it was shut alongside a nearby village hotel.

Castle Ashby’s The Falcon Hotel closed its doors for the final time at the end of November 2024 ahead of a new chapter for owners Lord and Lady Northampton.

They aspired to lean more into the wellness aspect of the business and transform the hotel into a healing centre, to support mental health and personal growth from late spring this year.

Following that closure, the businesses at the shopping yard had to work hard to raise awareness that they were still open.

As the diary has begun to book up for this bespoke and niche offering now it has reopened, Eloise is hopeful about how the change will benefit the nearby businesses moving forward.

When asked what feedback she has received from the Northamptonshire community about her two businesses and what they like most, Eloise responded: “The quality, ambience, customer service and packaging. It’s the way we make them feel.”

The business owner is pleased that Limeblue has got itself on the map in the gifting world as a “one stop shop” and she is proud to stock cards from 40 independent suppliers.

“I’m discerning with my buying,” said Eloise. “I sell 1,000 cards a month. They are unique and it has been a success.”

Eloise has been working closely with the team behind The Deli @ Castle Ashby to broaden the experience at the yard with arts and events.

This has so far included a French market and a jazz evening, and Eloise said: “Customers love it. It’s an intimate space with a maximum capacity of 200 people. We always get really positive feedback and people are delighted to have found us.”

Eloise is “really proud” that Chalk was recently named best lifestyle store at the Midlands Enterprise Awards, and she dedicated the win to her team as she could not have done it without them.

“We’re all bringing something really unique to the yard and there’s no one doing it like us,” Eloise concluded. “People love the experience of shopping small and should continue to support independents.

“It takes a really good business owner to manage cash flow, stock levels and finances in an unpredictable market. Come and have a lovely experience with us, you don’t have to drive far.”

For more information, visit The Rural Shopping Yard at Castle Ashby’s Facebook page here.