Business owner and nurse who launched ‘Northamptonshire’s first head spa experience’ is set to expand

A business owner and qualified nurse, who launched Northamptonshire’s first head spa experience last year, is set to expand her venture further and introduce new treatments.

Lauren Morrison founded The Skin Haus Clinic at the end of 2023, with an initial range of facial and aesthetic treatments.

Having worked as a full-time nurse since 2017, Lauren found the hours no longer suited her lifestyle with two young children and the business is now her main line of work.

When Lauren first launched The Skin Haus, she knew she wanted head spa treatments to be the focal point – but it took months of hard work and preparation to launch in May 2024.

As well as head spa treatments, including the mini for children aged three to 10, the founder offers facials, microneedling, dermaplaning, peels, extractions and massages.

The sought-after head spa treatment originated in Japan and Lauren did lots of research ahead of launching the county’s first experience of this kind.

The Skin Haus began in Abington but Lauren now rents a room at the Wellbeing Chiropractic Health Centre in Harborough Road, as she had already outgrown her first space.

When asked how the business has been received by the community, Lauren said: “It’s overwhelming. All of my reviews are five stars and I really relied on feedback when I first started. It’s been amazing.”

The founder described the seven months since launching the head spa treatments as a “whirlwind” and she is blown away to have built a loyal base of repeat customers.

“They love the uniqueness of the treatment,” said Lauren. “Having the title of Northamptonshire’s first head spa has really helped me. Some people come really stressed and emotional and this is their safe space.”

Lauren’s proudest achievement since launching The Skin Haus is the fact she has been continuously booked up, and has never had to worry about getting clients through the door.

She continued: “This is not just a treatment, it’s an experience. It hits all the five senses with the smell of the products, and the feeling of the heated blanket and steam eye mask.

“People can be completely zen and relaxed when they are overwhelmed with life. The head spa really impacts them and that’s complimentary for me and the business.”

There is a lot in the pipeline for The Skin Haus this year, including the introduction of ASMR hairplay packages – which have proved majorly popular on social media. This dry scalp treatment is completely different to the head spa, but is another way to relax and unwind.

Skin boosters, ear irrigation, skin tag removal, high frequency skincare treatments for acne and anti-wrinkle injections are other treatments Lauren would like to introduce, putting her skills as a nurse to good use.

The children’s head spa minis have also proved a major success, so Lauren will be introducing pamper add-ons for her younger visitors including a foot spa and nail painting.

“I’m really looking forward to it all,” Lauren concluded. “To grow at the pace I’m going, I feel so lucky that it’s gone so well as it’s such a risk starting something new.”

The Skin Haus is open every Monday, Thursday and Friday, as well as one weekend each month and for evening appointments on Thursdays.

For more information on The Skin Haus, visit the business’ Instagram page here.