Business owner and nurse who launched county’s ‘first head spa experience’ remains ‘so busy’ after expansion

The business owner and nurse who launched “Northamptonshire’s first head spa experience” remains “so busy” after continuing to expand the treatments she offers.

Lauren Morrison founded The Skin Haus Clinic at the end of 2023, with an initial range of facial and aesthetic treatments.

Having worked as a full-time nurse since 2017, Lauren found the hours no longer suited her lifestyle with two young children and the business is now her main line of work.

When Lauren first launched The Skin Haus, she knew she wanted head spa treatments to be the focal point – but it took months of hard work and preparation to launch in May 2024.

As well as head spa treatments, including the mini for children aged three to 10, the founder offers facials, microneedling, dermaplaning, peels, extractions, massages and ASMR hair play packages. This dry scalp treatment is completely different to the head spa, but is another way to relax and unwind.

In addition to the above, Lauren has expanded to offer pamper parties for up to 10 children, dual treatments for two people to enjoy, and an anti-wrinkle injectable – which are all proving very popular.

The Skin Haus began in Abington but Lauren now rents a room at the Wellbeing Chiropractic Health Centre in Harborough Road, as she quickly outgrew her first space.

“It’s manic at the minute and really busy, which is great,” said Lauren, who looks forward to returning to university in September to complete a post-graduate degree in nurse prescribing.

With a crackdown on non-medics administering injectable treatments, Lauren wants to make sure she is as qualified as can be – to continue meeting demand from her clients.

When asked if she anticipated her business would expand at such a rapid rate, Lauren said: “Absolutely not, but I’m a very determined person and was determined to make it successful.

“In the beginning, there was always doubt about if people were going to come back and I was working month to month. I never did have a slow period and was very consistent with bookings.

“I push for it and I’m always busy promoting on social media. I was taught to work hard and reap the benefits and I had to give it 100%. It’s amazing that I’m really busy and I’m so grateful.”

Clients love the “tranquil and calm” atmosphere created at The Skin Haus Clinic, as well as the fact Lauren does not initiate conversations during treatments to help people fully switch off.

“It’s about listening to your client,” said Lauren. “They need to know they are listened to and heard. With anti-wrinkle treatments in particular, being honest is number one. Reputation is so important to me and I want it to be worth the money they’ve spent.”

Lauren is proud to have established Northamptonshire’s first head spa experience and she believes her nursing degree encourages trust among clients, who take her advice and guidance on board.

“I built this from nothing,” said Lauren. “Everything I’ve done is unique for my business and the trust is there. I spend most of my nights researching up-and-coming treatments and my genuine approach has led to fantastic reviews.”

For more information on The Skin Haus, visit the business’ Instagram page here.