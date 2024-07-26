Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton business owner, aged just 14, says it was “amazing” to be named ‘Young Woman of the Year’ at the recent Female Founders Summit.

Poppy Irons, who established Petals By Poppy in 2022, sells handmade and premium self-care products – which includes wax melts and bath salts, with a view to branching out into candles too.

Poppy was given the award by charity co-founder Lorraine Lewis, who has been a mentor to the admirable 14-year-old.

It was a unit on self-care that inspired Poppy’s business idea and she is proud to offer sustainable products in eco-friendly packaging. It had always been her dream to launch a business.

Poppy Irons with Lucienne Shakir and Lorraine Lewis at the Female Founders Summit. Photo: Chloe Court.

Her favourite thing about being a young business owner is the creativity and although her studies come first, Poppy is grateful for the opportunities that Petals By Poppy has already given her.

When asked how it felt to be named Young Woman of the Year, Poppy said: “It’s amazing, I did not expect it at all. I was so happy to be surrounded by so many amazing women.”

Poppy has set an example for other young people who aspire to enter the business world, and she advises others to “try their best” if they are looking to start their own venture.

Looking to the future, the 14-year-old would love to have her own international business and support other female business owners.

Charity co-founder Lorraine has been a mentor to 14-year-old Poppy, and praised the business journey the admirable teen has been on since 2022.

Poppy’s father, Matt Irons, was in attendance at the two-day Female Founders Summit with his daughter – and was commended by organiser Lucienne Shakir for how he embraced and enjoyed the experience.

“We’re super proud of her,” said Matt, who praised both Poppy and his other daughter. “They get it from their mother and her drive.”

He admires Poppy’s work ethic and time management in particular, as she often gets up at 5am to ensure her homework is done to the best of her ability.

Poppy and Matt are grateful for the ongoing support shown by Abbeyfield School, particularly from her form tutor, media teacher and head of year.

Matt described the “massive influence” they have on Poppy, and how nice it is to have teachers desperate to speak to him on parents evenings. He wishes he had supportive teachers like them when he was in education.

When asked whether he sees a bright future for his daughter, no matter where life takes her, Matt said: “Without a shadow of a doubt.”

He proudly shared that Poppy recently achieved the highest possible grade nine in business studies, and that her peers had voted her ‘most likely to become Prime Minister’.

Though Poppy has been proactive in networking and putting herself out there, Matt says the support of mentors like Lorraine Lewis has been a massive help.

The 14-year-old has become so well-established among the Northampton community that craft fairs are even reaching out and requesting she attends, rather than the other way around.

As well as attending local craft fairs, Poppy sells her premium self-care products on Etsy and has received a number of impressive five-star reviews from customers.