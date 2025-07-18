Business of four decades believes ‘quality’ is what sets them apart at the heart of Northampton town centre

The owner of a successful business of more than four decades, located at the heart of Northampton town centre, believes “quality” is what sets them apart.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saint Gyles Jewellers opened in St Giles’ Street 43 years ago, and business owner Kathryn Ozlati has been involved from the very beginning.

Kathryn began as an assistant working one day a week and it was a gradual progression to managing the store for the six days it is open – which increases to seven at Christmas time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathryn is joined by one of her daughters, making Saint Gyles Jewellers a family-oriented business, and the community is continually impressed by the range of services on offer.

Saint Gyles Jewellers opened in St Giles’ Street 43 years ago, and business owner Kathryn Ozlati has been involved from the very beginning.

It is a traditional jewellers selling engagement rings, pre-owned jewellery and watches, fashion brands, high-end and bespoke items. Bespoke jewellery makes up a big part of business.

The business is home to an on-site workshop, provides insurance valuations, and launched Northampton’s jewellery repair centre – which undertakes same day repairs and prides itself on quick turnaround.

“We’re a family business and try to cover everything under one roof,” Kathryn told the Chronicle & Echo. “Customers like the quality of the service, the job we do, and the jewellery they are buying.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what she believes sets Saint Gyles Jewellers apart from others offering similar products and services, Kathryn said: “We are passionate and care about looking after our customers.

The business is a traditional jewellers selling engagement rings, pre-owned jewellery and watches, fashion brands, high-end and bespoke items.

“We care about the relationships we have with our customers and no matter how small the job is, it matters to us. People don’t always see the behind the scenes and how much effort we put into making customers happy. We work tremendously hard at that.”

As a long-standing business of more than 40 years, Kathryn was asked what she thinks has been key to its success at the heart of Northampton town centre when others have failed.

She said: “It comes back to quality – the quality of everything, our service and the range of services we offer. We are approachable and make sure the customer gets exactly what they want. That’s how we get recommended.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathryn says the business has overcome some very difficult times during the past decade, and it has not always been an easy journey.

Having implemented the repair centre, which was a massive goal of Kathryn’s, the aim is to now maintain and build on the existing offering – with the same level of hard work from the past 43 years.

For more information on Saint Gyles Jewellers, visit the business’ website here.