Business looks forward to embarking on new journey with opening planned for part of former Steffans premises

A business looks forward to embarking on a new journey in part of the former Steffans premises at the heart of Northampton.

James Alesi Clarke, who is the founder of Alesi Studios Premium Image, has taken on a lease at 27 York Road and is set to open over the coming week.

The business operates in what James describes as the male personal image sector, and customers will enjoy premium hair appointments and barbering of the highest quality.

James is approaching a decade in the industry and has built a loyal and large customer base, having previously rented a chair from a salon on Wellingborough Road.

He knew that now was the right time to create a space for a business venture of his own, but said it has not been easy to find the right location to fit his brand identity.

“York Road was one we knew we couldn’t miss,” said James, who explained that he is opening in Steffans’ former WatchWorks premises.

Discussions about Alesi Studios Premium Image taking over the space were initiated back in February and James picked up the keys in mid-June, which is when renovation works began.

The founder has made “a large personal investment” to gut the premises and create the space he envisioned. He looks forward to renting spaces to like-minded others once they are up and running.

James believes the standard of hair cuts will set the business apart from others offering what may be perceived as similar services across the town.

James hopes to capitalise on footfall and with the renovation works being finalised, he hopes the business will open within the next week.