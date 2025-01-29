Business is still ‘booming’ for this pottery painting studio as takings have increased by a whopping 39%

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Business is still “booming” for this pottery painting studio in Northampton, as takings have increased by a whopping 39 percent and it will be expanding in the near future.

Potz Ceramic Studio, located at Glennons Yard in Billing Garden Village, is a family-friendly environment for people of all ages and abilities with a desire to paint pottery.

The business offers a calm space to get creative and try something new five days a week, for an affordable price range of £6 to £30 for the pottery and an additional studio fee of £5 per person.

They offer a growing range of items to paint, from lanterns, vases, plates and mugs, to figurines and unusual retro designs.

Director Ronald Gunn and manager Hope Dimmer from Potz Ceramic Studio.

As well as offering pottery painting parties, the passionate team runs regular workshops for a variety of seasonal activities.

With free parking, drinks and snacks available to purchase, and being accessible to all painters, Potz Ceramic Studio welcomes one and all.

Director Ronald Gunn and manager Hope Dimmer spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about the business once again, which began in the garden centre more than 18 years ago.

The studio was moved from there to its current location in Glennons Yard by the second owner, who Ronald then bought it from around four years ago in the midst of the pandemic.

Hope, who has worked at Potz since August 2023 and is proud of the first managerial role she has secured, said business is “booming and absolutely amazing”.

Their visitors are mostly families, young adults, older teens and groups of parents, and the team has noticed it seems to be a pastime favoured by females.

The studio is now seeing a similar ratio of both repeat and new customers as they have widened their reach dramatically – which is largely through establishing themselves on social media.

Ronald and Hope remain proud of what they have achieved and wanted to give credit to their “attentive and supportive” team members who are often praised in customer feedback.

“The world is speeding up and an activity like this gives you a moment to pause,” said Hope. “People don’t realise how long they’ve been painting and they get lost in this calm and zen activity.”

Ronald shared his gratitude for those who continue to support his small business, which he is excited to grow and develop in the near future.

Despite the challenges faced with the Billing floodings throughout 2024, which saw Potz have to temporarily close for the first time, things are looking up.

Though he is in his seventies, Ronald vowed that he is never going to retire and this would be even more difficult with the exciting times ahead for Potz Ceramic Studio.

The team hopes to build on the corporate business they have established over the past few months, in which they take the experience to workplaces across the town.

Pottery carving has also proved popular, as it breaks the experience up into three parts – carving, painting and collecting. Themed activities of this kind will be introduced across the different seasons.

For more information on Potz Ceramic Studio, visit the business’ website here.