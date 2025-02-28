Business celebrates one year open at Northampton garden centre – and is now home to 47 crafters

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 12:55 BST

A business located at a Northampton garden centre, which is home to 47 independent crafters and traders, is proud to celebrate a year open in the town.

The Shack, which opened in Woodmeadow Garden Centre at the start of March last year, began with 31 traders and has increased its capacity by 16.

The venture was founded by Karen Akhtar, who wanted to give independent crafters the opportunity to rent a space and sell their goods from The Shack.

Karen ran a stall called The Little Magic Room but wanted somewhere she could work from one place. When she found out the space at the garden centre was available, The Shack was born.

The Shack, which opened in Woodmeadow Garden Centre at the start of March last year, began with 31 traders and has increased its capacity by 16. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.The Shack, which opened in Woodmeadow Garden Centre at the start of March last year, began with 31 traders and has increased its capacity by 16. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
The shop has always been bursting at the seams and Karen assures customers they will never see the same thing twice at The Shack, making for a quirky experience.

The aim was, and still is, for The Shack to become the go-to location for people to purchase gifts – as well as being a welcoming place to be.

When asked how it feels that The Shack has been open for a year, Karen told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s fantastic and going from strength to strength. We have more crafters now than ever before, and regular customers who come and see us.”

With 47 traders under one roof, Karen is pleased that some of the originals from this time last year have remained.

The venture was founded by Karen Akhtar, who wanted to give independent crafters the opportunity to rent a space and sell their goods from The Shack. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.The venture was founded by Karen Akhtar, who wanted to give independent crafters the opportunity to rent a space and sell their goods from The Shack. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
“There is no chance of the originals going any time soon,” said Karen. “We go with the flow of the garden centre and the time of year, and we’re ready for our next busy period.”

The founder believes it is the shop's atmosphere and the wide variety on offer which customers like the most.

“Everything is local which is a big selling point,” said Karen. “People come to the garden centre and realise how much there is. We’re a surprise to them. The Shack is unique and really original.”

The business is also home to a variety of workshops and events, including painting, willow weaving, psychic readings, a foot clinic for the elderly, Indian head massages and reflexology.

Karen is hopeful about offering late night shopping events during the summer, and is open to any recommendations from customers about what they would like to see.

For more information on The Shack, visit the business’ Facebook page here.

