Burns Night ‘Piper’ Hits the High Notes at Local Care Home

General Manager, Marvellous Bindura, at Elm Bank, thought Mark’s piobaireachd was the perfect accompaniment to an evening steeped in age-old tradition in celebration of the poet Robert Burn’s.

She said: “Burns Night is always a fantastic event at Elm Bank, it’s so important to continue these traditions particularly as many of our residents have connections to Corby known locally as "little Scotland". Our residents enjoyed a hearty meal of Scotch broth, Haggis with neeps and tatties all prepared by our stellar senior head chef; Sharntelle Hall.”

Shelia, resident of Elm Bank said: “I love Scotland and the sound of the bagpipes, it brought back so many fond memories". Resident Betty remarked “The piper even took requests, the gentlemen really enjoyed singing along - it was simply amazing!”

Burn's Night Piper Hits the High Notes