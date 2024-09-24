Burlesque Instructor wins in Wellbeing at the Business Book Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire Chartered Psychologist, Leadership Trainer and Burlesque Instructor, Dr Audrey Tang’s recent book “The Leader’s Guide to Wellbeing” (Pearson & FT Publishing) won in the category of Wellness and Wellbeing Books at the prestigious Business Book Awards, held Thursday 19th September at The Drum, Wembley.

The awards, an annual event and a calendar highlight of the publishing & thought leadership sector, had over 300 entries this year from across the globe. They were shortlisted to around 100, and The Leader’s Guide to Wellbeing beat 7 other books in its category to take home the coveted prize.

Dr Audrey said “I’m absolutely thrilled - I've been teaching wellbeing for 10years now and to see this particular book – and topic - recognised not just because it's (finally) 'popular' but because the theory is sound, and the practical exercises are accessible and helpful, is wonderful.”

The Leader's Guide to Wellbeing, with the Foreword written by Lorraine Lewis of The Lewis Foundation completes Dr Audrey's "Head Heart Gut Trilogy" of Leadership power skills. Her trio of books reminds us that Leaders need clarity of thought (Mindfulness - Head); courage to take action (Resilience - Gut), and most importantly compassion and emotional capabilities to inspire and support those around them to establish their vision (Wellbeing - Heart). The trilogy, along with her first publication “Be A Great Manager Now” is available on Amazon, with The Leader’s Guide to Wellbeing also on the shelves in all good bookstores. Each book is to be used as a working document - comprising academic theory and research, as well as easy to apply practical tools for real results when it comes to emotional and mental health at work.

Dr Audrey Tang accepting the book award

Amer Parikh of Pearson, said: “We had 4 books shortlisted and I am super excited for our authors. Congratulations to Dr Audrey Tang; and David Falzani who won their categories…and to all the shortlisted authors.”

Kasim Choudry one of the organisers said: “I always get imposter syndrome when I do this keynote in front of all the authors and thought leaders in the audience. Whatever the outcome, to write a book is a huge achievement in itself…Keep doing what you do.”

Alongside her leadership training, Audrey teaches Burlesque for body appreciation and self-confidence at the St Crispin’s Centre, Northampton – and on Saturday 28th September will give the Finale performance and talk on that subject at this year’s TEDxNHS event “Forward”. The TEDxNHS is one of the largest National independent TEDx events. She will be joined in performance by Patsy Wright and Jemma Gambrill of Northampton NHS Foundation Trust. Audrey’s work in this field, notably the Age of Love Café’s run in collaboration with Professor Sharron Hinchliff has been recognised by the United Nations State of the World Population Report 2024 as a joyful way to create a space for people to find support on sex, intimacy and wellbeing issues across the lifespan.